Greentech Reports Promising Drilling Results at Renison

November 18, 2024 — 06:09 am EST

Greentech Technology International Limited (HK:0195) has released an update.

Greentech Technology International Limited has reported promising results from ongoing drilling activities at the Renison Tin Operations, where it holds a 50% stake. The Ringrose Prospect has yielded significant mineralization, with notable tin assay findings from several diamond drill holes. These developments could enhance the company’s stake in the tin market and offer potential growth opportunities for investors.

