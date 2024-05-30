Greenstone Resources Discusses Option Exchange

Greenstone Resources Limited (AU:GSR) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited convened an Option Scheme Meeting led by independent chairperson Jonathan Murray to discuss a scheme of arrangement whereby Greenstone option holders would consider exchanging their listed options for new options in Horizon Minerals Limited. During the meeting, Greenstone’s board members were introduced, and the voting process was thoroughly explained, with assurances of an opportunity for option holders to ask questions. The proposed exchange ratio is 0.2868 new Horizon options for each Greenstone option, pending a vote by option holders on the resolution.

