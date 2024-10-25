GreenPower Motor undertakes process to sell carbon credits

GreenPower Motor (GP) Company has undertaken a process of selling its tradable emissions compliance credits earned under various regulations related to zero-emission vehicles, greenhouse gas emissions, fuel consumption, renewable energy and clean fuels. “Through the manufacturing and sale of GreenPower’s all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission commercial trucks, passenger vehicles and school buses, we have generated hundreds of tradable credits and will continue to generate significant numbers of tradable credits” said CEO Fraser Atkinson. “We are in discussions with a number of traditional OEM manufacturers and have also engaged veteran brokerage firm, Kardos & Associates to assist us in selling our credits, which if a sale is completed, based on Tesla’s success in trading credits, could generate significant potential revenue for GreenPower. Given the increasingly more stringent emissions standards being implemented by state and federal regulators, the demand for credits is increasing and GreenPower is positioned to benefit by supplying traditional OEMs with the credits needed to ensure compliance with the regulations.”

