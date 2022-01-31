Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Greenland Technologies Holding (NASDAQ:GTEC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Greenland Technologies Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$11m ÷ (US$158m - US$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Greenland Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

NasdaqCM:GTEC Return on Capital Employed January 31st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Greenland Technologies Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Greenland Technologies Holding.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Greenland Technologies Holding is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last three years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 45% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Greenland Technologies Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, Greenland Technologies Holding has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 57%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Greenland Technologies Holding is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 33% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Greenland Technologies Holding (of which 2 are concerning!) that you should know about.

While Greenland Technologies Holding isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.