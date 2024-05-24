News & Insights

Stocks

Greenland Hong Kong Updates AGM Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings (DE:QFRA) has released an update.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited has announced an update to their annual general meeting (AGM) schedule, with changes to the proposed resolutions. Two resolutions for re-elections have been deleted following the resignation of executive directors Mr. Chen Jun and Mr. Hou Guangjun. Additionally, the company has introduced new resolutions for the re-election of Mr. Luo Weifeng and Mr. Li Yongqiang as directors.

For further insights into DE:QFRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.