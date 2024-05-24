Greenland Hong Kong Updates AGM Resolutions

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings (DE:QFRA) has released an update.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited has announced an update to their annual general meeting (AGM) schedule, with changes to the proposed resolutions. Two resolutions for re-elections have been deleted following the resignation of executive directors Mr. Chen Jun and Mr. Hou Guangjun. Additionally, the company has introduced new resolutions for the re-election of Mr. Luo Weifeng and Mr. Li Yongqiang as directors.

