Greenhaven Backs Avantor to Capture the Next Cycle in Life Sciences

On November 4, 2025, Greenhaven Associates disclosed a new position in Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), acquiring approximately $228.53 million in shares based on quarterly average prices reported in its Form 13F filing for the period ended September 30, 2025.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 4, 2025, Greenhaven Associates initiated a new position in Avantor (NYSE:AVTR), purchasing 18,311,570 shares. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarterly average price, is $228.53 million. This addition brought Greenhaven’s total reported U.S. equity holdings to $5.17 billion across 26 positions as of September 30, 2025.

What else to know

This is a new position for Greenhaven, accounting for 4.42% of the fund’s reported U.S. equity assets after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

LEN: $1.22 billion (23.5% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

TOL: $770.96 million (14.9% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

PHM: $735.94 million (14.2% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

DHI: $616.49 million (11.9% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

OSK: $327.70 million (6.3% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of November 3, 2025, Avantor shares were priced at $11.68, down 48.2% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 67.88 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-03) $11.68 Market Capitalization $7.94 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.58 billion Net Income (TTM) $82.20 million

Company snapshot

Avantor is a global provider of mission-critical products and services supporting the life sciences, healthcare, and advanced technology industries. The company leverages a broad portfolio of consumables, equipment, and services to enable scientific innovation and operational efficiency for its clients.

Avantor offers high-purity chemicals, laboratory consumables, equipment, and specialty services to the biopharma, healthcare, education, and advanced technology sectors.

The company generates revenue through the sale of consumables, equipment, and value-added services supporting scientific research, clinical trials, and production processes.

Avantor serves biopharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, academic institutions, and industrial clients globally.

Foolish take

Greenhaven Associates has taken a new swing in Avantor, buying roughly $228 million worth of Avantor (AVTR) stock after a year-long slump. The stock's recent decline reflected a pullback in lab spending, however, this sizable investment suggests confidence that the slowdown may be easing.

Avantor sits at the center of the scientific supply chain. The company provides the chemicals, consumables, and research equipment scientists rely on daily. What sets the company apart is its steady base of recurring revenue. The company isn't a flashy biotech startup but a reliable operator and partner that keeps labs and manufacturers running. Most of its revenue sources are from consumables that labs use regularly, rather than big-ticket instruments. That consistency will give Avantor a key advantage when research activity rebounds and position the company to turn even modest growth into stronger profits and cash flow.

For investors, Avantor provides a direct opportunity to participate in the recovery of the healthcare supply chain. If Avantor executes on cost discipline and captures the early signs of returning lab demand, the stock's rebound could outpace expectations sooner and stronger than many investors would expect.

Glossary

Form 13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

Quarterly average price: The average price of a security over a specific three-month period.

Filing: An official document submitted to regulatory authorities, often containing financial or ownership information.

Mission-critical: Products or services essential for the core operations of a business or industry.

Consumables: Items intended to be used up quickly and replaced, such as laboratory supplies.

Value-added services: Additional services provided to enhance the core product offering, often improving efficiency or results.

Biopharma: The sector combining biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies focused on drug development and production.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

