Greencoat UK Wind Enhances Investment Manager’s Shareholding

November 07, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has announced the transfer of 236,414 shares from treasury to Schroders Greencoat LLP, bringing the Investment Manager’s shareholding to 0.2% of the company. These shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. The company now has over 2.26 billion ordinary shares in circulation, each with one voting right.

