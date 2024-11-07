Greencoat UK Wind Enhances Investment Manager’s Shareholding

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.
Greencoat UK Wind PLC has announced the transfer of 236,414 shares from treasury to Schroders Greencoat LLP, bringing the Investment Manager’s shareholding to 0.2% of the company. These shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. The company now has over 2.26 billion ordinary shares in circulation, each with one voting right.
