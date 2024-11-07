Greencoat UK Wind Enhances Investment Manager’s Shareholding

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has announced the transfer of 236,414 shares from treasury to Schroders Greencoat LLP, bringing the Investment Manager’s shareholding to 0.2% of the company. These shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. The company now has over 2.26 billion ordinary shares in circulation, each with one voting right.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.