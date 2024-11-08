Greencoat UK Wind Engages in Share Buyback Program

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has repurchased 250,109 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in late October. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 132.10 pence and 133.50 pence, with a weighted average price of 132.74 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the overall share count used for shareholder calculations.

