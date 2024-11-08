News & Insights

Stocks

Greencoat UK Wind Engages in Share Buyback Program

November 08, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has repurchased 250,109 of its own ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in late October. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 132.10 pence and 133.50 pence, with a weighted average price of 132.74 pence. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the overall share count used for shareholder calculations.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.