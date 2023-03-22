Greenbrier Gains On Q2 Revenue Projection

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) shares are gaining more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company said it expects second-quarter preliminary revenue of approximately $1.1 billion and earnings per share of $0.95-$1.00 per share.

The current projection for deliveries is 7200 units. The company further noted that it is well-positioned and moving ahead in its markets.

Greenbrier has scheduled its earnings announcement on April 10.

Currently, shares are at $31.76, up 11.87 percent from the previous close of $28.39 on a volume of 137,513.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.