Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Updates 1 Key Risk Factor

Freight equipment and services provider The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) recently posted better-than-estimated first-quarter performance on both top-line and bottom-line fronts.

Higher demand helped the company’s revenue increase 36.5% over the prior year. Additionally, Greenbrier achieved orders for 6,300 new railcars at a value of $685 million.

Savvy investors are always on the lookout for the highest dividend stocks, and Greenbrier has declared a dividend of $0.27 per share, which is payable on February 17.

With these developments in mind, let us take a look at the changes in Greenbrier’s key risk factors that investors should know.

Risk Factors

According to the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, Greenbrier Companies’ top two risk categories are Finance & Corporate and Production, contributing 30% and 25% to the total 40 risks identified, respectively.

In its recent report, the company has changed one key risk factor under the Macro & Political risk category. Compared to a sector average of 11%, Greenbrier’s Macro & Political risk factor is at 15%.

Greenbrier highlighted that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, governmental actions and economic conditions are key risks to its business. Additionally, factors such as stay-at-home regulations, vaccination or testing mandates, any site closures, labor shortages, inflation, changes in interest rates, or higher borrowing costs could also adversely affect Greenbrier’s business and financials.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 60% Bullish on Greenbrier, compared to a sector average of 70%. Shares are up 16% over the past year.

