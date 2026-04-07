Greenbrier Companies Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Greenbrier Companies (GBX) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $15.00 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $51.90 million, or $1.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.9% to $587.50 million from $762.10 million last year.

Greenbrier Companies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.00 Mln. vs. $51.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue: $587.50 Mln vs. $762.10 Mln last year.

The company updated its FY26 revenue guidance to $2.4 Billion - $2.5 Billion from $2.7 billion - $3.2 billion.

The company updated its FY26 eps guidance to $3.00 - $3.50 from $3.75 - $4.75.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.