Is Green Thumb Becoming the "Procter & Gamble of Cannabis"?

Key Points

Green Thumb is one of the few consistently profitable cannabis companies.

Green Thumb and Procter & Gamble focus on quality brands.

Each is known for conservative growth within its respective sector.

10 stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries ›

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is known for its steady earnings growth and family of well-known consumer brands. While it's hard to compare a nearly 190-year-old consumer goods company to one in the nascent cannabis sector, Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) seems to be copying the classic P&G playbook.

To begin with, both companies are profitable, though Green Thumb doesn't have the long history of profitability that P&G has. How else are the two companies alike?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

They have dedicated portfolios of brands

Just as Procter & Gamble doesn't sell generic soap -- it markets Tide, Dawn, and Pampers to target certain demographics -- Green Thumb avoids selling unbranded cannabis. It has built a diversified portfolio of consumer brands designed to capture different market segments and price points. They include vapes, edibles, pre-rolled products, and medical-grade products.

By segmenting the market this way, Green Thumb has been able to build brand loyalty rather than competing purely on wholesale price.

They focus on consistent product performance

Historically, the cannabis industry has been plagued by erratic product quality due to agricultural inconsistencies. Procter & Gamble's multi-decade success relies on a simple promise: Every bottle of Crest or Head & Shoulders will perform exactly like the last one.

Green Thumb invests heavily in scaled, highly standardized production facilities, operating 20 manufacturing hubs across 14 U.S. markets. This allows it to achieve consistent formulations, predictable potencies, and reliable flavor profiles across multi-state operations -- a foundational requirement to build a true brand.

Financial discipline and blue chip real estate

Many multi-state operators (MSOs) in cannabis grew too quickly, taking on massive, high-interest debt loads to expand. Green Thumb has behaved more like a traditional consumer staple giant by prioritizing capital allocation, maintaining positive net income, and preserving a remarkably healthy balance sheet compared to its peers.

In the first quarter, Green Thumb reported revenue of $300.2 million, an increase of 7.4% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07, up from $0.04 last year. The company has $289.9 million in total debt, but $344.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

If you compare Green Thumb to other large pure-play cannabis companies such as Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, and Trulieve, it has a superior debt-to-equity ratio and lower long-term debt.

Green Thumb focuses heavily on limited-license states, including Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland. By securing retail footprints and manufacturing capacity in states that limit the number of market participants, Green Thumb builds a defensive moat against infinite competition, maintaining pricing power much like Procter & Gamble commands prime shelf space in grocery aisles.

Don't take the comparison too far

While the operational comparison fits, the structural reality is vastly different. P&G enjoys cheap capital, frictionless interstate shipping, and massive institutional investment. It is a Dividend King, one of the rare group of stocks that have increased their dividends for 50 or more consecutive years. The yield is above-average at nearly 3%, and it raised its dividend by 3% this year, the 70th consecutive year it has increased it.

Despite its strong cash position and expanding credit facilities, Green Thumb doesn't offer a dividend yet, and it still operates in a federally illegal landscape. Its shares also trade over-the-counter, and until just recently, the company faced heavy tax burdens under IRS Section 280E. However, the recent U.S. federal reclassification of cannabis to Schedule III will be a massive looming catalyst for its balance sheet.

Should you buy stock in Green Thumb Industries right now?

Before you buy stock in Green Thumb Industries, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Green Thumb Industries wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $477,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,320,088!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 25, 2026.

James Halley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cresco Labs and Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.