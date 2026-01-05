Green Plains Names Ann Reis As CFO

(RTTNews) - Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)on Monday announced the appointment of Ann Reis as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2026.

In this role, Reis will lead the finance organization and partner with senior leadership to advance Green Plains' long-term strategic and financial objectives.

"Ann brings deep financial leadership, industry experience, and operations expertise to drive Green Plains' continued focus on measurement-driven results and operational excellence," said Chris Osowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her collaborative approach to leadership and strategic insight position her well to support our long-term growth strategy."

Reis joins Green Plains from Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE), where she served as CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, and Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors.

