Markets
GPRE

Green Plains Names Ann Reis As CFO

January 05, 2026 — 02:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Green Plains Inc. (GPRE)on Monday announced the appointment of Ann Reis as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2026.

In this role, Reis will lead the finance organization and partner with senior leadership to advance Green Plains' long-term strategic and financial objectives.

"Ann brings deep financial leadership, industry experience, and operations expertise to drive Green Plains' continued focus on measurement-driven results and operational excellence," said Chris Osowski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her collaborative approach to leadership and strategic insight position her well to support our long-term growth strategy."

Reis joins Green Plains from Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy (SIRE), where she served as CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, and Assistant Secretary of the Board of Directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GPRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.