Green Plains (GPRE) Soars 7.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) shares ended the last trading session 7% higher at $10.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 26.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Green Plains' rally reflects its signing of an agreement with Freepoint Commodities to monetize tax credits under 45Z. The deal enables the sale of 2025 Clean Fuel Production Credits from Green Plains’ three Nebraska facilities. The company has also signed a term sheet to monetize tax credits from additional facilities expected to qualify under 45Z this year.

This ethanol production, marketing and commodities company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -137.1%. Revenues are expected to be $548.25 million, down 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Green Plains, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 11.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GPRE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Green Plains is a member of the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. One other stock in the same industry, PPG Industries (PPG), finished the last trading session 0.9% higher at $109.02. PPG has returned -3.5% over the past month.

PPG Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.12. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -0.5%. PPG Industries currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.