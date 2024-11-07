Green Minerals AS Releases Q3 2024 Report

Green Minerals AS (DE:5IP) has released an update.

Green Minerals AS, a deep-sea mining company, has released its Q3 2024 report, highlighting its focus on extracting critical minerals vital for the green energy transition. The company is gearing up for the first licensing round for seabed mineral activities, set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.

