News & Insights

Stocks

Green Minerals AS Releases Q3 2024 Report

November 07, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Green Minerals AS (DE:5IP) has released an update.

Green Minerals AS, a deep-sea mining company, has released its Q3 2024 report, highlighting its focus on extracting critical minerals vital for the green energy transition. The company is gearing up for the first licensing round for seabed mineral activities, set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For further insights into DE:5IP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.