Green Brick Partners, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $78.36 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $103.81 million, or $2.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $552.61 million from $567.31 million last year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.36 Mln. vs. $103.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $2.31 last year. -Revenue: $552.61 Mln vs. $567.31 Mln last year.

