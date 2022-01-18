Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (Symbol: GRBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.72, changing hands as low as $24.67 per share. Green Brick Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRBK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.27 per share, with $32.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.77.

