Is Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Green Brick Partners (GRBK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Green Brick Partners is a member of our Construction group, which includes 92 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Green Brick Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRBK's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GRBK has returned about 15.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This means that Green Brick Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Construction sector, SPX Technologies (SPXC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.6%.

For SPX Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Green Brick Partners belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.4% this year, meaning that GRBK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

SPX Technologies, however, belongs to the Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved -28.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Green Brick Partners and SPX Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

