Great-West Lifeco Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$1.048 billion, or C$1.15 per share. This compares with C$1.116 billion, or C$1.20 per share, last year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$1.048 Bln. vs. C$1.116 Bln. last year. -EPS: C$1.15 vs. C$1.20 last year.

