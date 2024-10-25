Great Wall Motor Secures Shareholder Approval for Debt Instruments

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited announced that its shareholders approved a special resolution for the registration and issuance of Debt Financing Instruments at the recent extraordinary general meeting. The meeting saw strong shareholder participation, with 72.70% of the company’s share capital represented. This move could signal the company’s strategic direction towards raising capital through debt instruments.

