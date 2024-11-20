Great Wall Motor Delays Key Circular Dispatch

Great Wall Motor Co (HK:2333) has released an update.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a crucial circular related to its ongoing connected transactions under the Framework Agreement. Originally scheduled for release by November 21, 2024, the circular’s new dispatch date is expected no later than December 11, 2024. This update may influence investor expectations and market sentiments surrounding Great Wall Motor’s stock.

