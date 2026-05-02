Is "The Great Rotation" Back to Crypto Going to Happen Soon?

Key Points

Some investors believe that a large influx of capital will soon enter crypto.

The very preliminary data suggest that there might be a grain of truth to the story.

It's better to let the market come to you rather than chasing it.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

In certain investor circles, an optimistic thesis is making the rounds. The narrative is that capital will soon rotate back into digital assets on a massive scale, drawn by beaten-down prices and a growth potential that other asset classes can't match. In this supposed "Great Rotation," heavily bruised assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), and even Dogecoin would become winners once again, if perhaps only for a few quarters or a couple of years at most, until capital finds a more appealing opportunity.

It's nice to think that your investments will go up, and if there's a hunch like this, it can sometimes make sense to position your capital ahead of time to capture growth. But let's first take a look at what the data says and what to do about it.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

This story has some holes in it

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase estimated that in the first quarter of 2026, digital asset inflows totaled around $11 billion. That's approximately a third of the pace in 2025, with most demand stemming from corporate treasury purchases and venture deals rather than from broad buying. So if there's a big rotation of some kind in the works, it doesn't appear to be here yet.

Another piece of data is that U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) absorbed $1.5 billion from April 14 to April 27, boosting the total net inflows to $58.6 billion. The Ethereum, Solana, and XRP ETFs also reported a string of inflows over the same period. Still, a small string of days with strong inflows doesn't make for a trend.

For altcoins, the picture is grimmer. A rotation showering questionable cryptos like Dogecoin with serious capital is the lowest-probability version of this story, and right now, there isn't any evidence to suggest that it's going to happen.

Position before the move happens

It's probably best to discard any notions that the "Great Rotation" is on the way. If you craft your crypto portfolio carefully ahead of time, you'll be positioned to benefit from any capital rotations if they do happen, and you'll also get exposure to growth from less dramatic capital flows stemming from the increasing value of your assets.

Bitcoin is the most important asset to own here, and it's the asset that corporate treasuries and institutional buyers will gravitate toward first. Ethereum may be more controversial in terms of earning its place in your portfolio, but it still hosts the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenized real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure, not to mention being the biggest smart contract platform. It's also worth owning, thanks to these leadership positions.

In contrast, while Solana and XRP both have institutional use cases, their balance of risk to reward isn't as favorable as the prior two coins at the moment -- and don't even think of buying Dogecoin.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 2, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, JPMorgan Chase, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.