News & Insights

Stocks

Great Portland Estates Launches £350M Rights Issue

May 24, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced a fully underwritten rights issue aiming to raise approximately £350 million. The associated prospectus, outlining full details of the rights issue, has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available on the company’s website, with hard copies being dispatched to shareholders who prefer physical documents. This capital raise is part of the company’s strategic financing initiatives and is not open to investors in certain jurisdictions due to legal restrictions.

For further insights into GB:GPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPEAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.