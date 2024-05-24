Great Portland Estates Launches £350M Rights Issue

Great Portland Estates plc R.E.I.T. (GB:GPE) has released an update.

Great Portland Estates plc has announced a fully underwritten rights issue aiming to raise approximately £350 million. The associated prospectus, outlining full details of the rights issue, has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available on the company’s website, with hard copies being dispatched to shareholders who prefer physical documents. This capital raise is part of the company’s strategic financing initiatives and is not open to investors in certain jurisdictions due to legal restrictions.

For further insights into GB:GPE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.