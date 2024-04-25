GRC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.41, changing hands as low as $31.71 per share. Gorman-Rupp Company shares are currently trading down about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRC's low point in its 52 week range is $23.22 per share, with $40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.68.

