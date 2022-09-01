GRBK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (Symbol: GRBK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.91, changing hands as low as $23.27 per share. Green Brick Partners Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRBK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.80 per share, with $32.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.39.

