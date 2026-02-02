Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust Getting Very Oversold

In the case of Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust, the RSI reading has hit 27.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 58.0. A bullish investor could look at ETH's 27.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ETH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.685 per share, with $45.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.43. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust shares are currently trading down about 11.6% on the day.
