Gray Television Falls 20%

(RTTNews) - Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) shares are declining more than 20 percent on Thursday morning trade trade after the company slipped to loss for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $22 million or $0.24 per share compared to profit of $173 million or $1.88 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $862 million from $1.072 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $6.30, down 20.69 percent from the previous close of $7.95 on a volume of 1,226,907.

