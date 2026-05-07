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Gray Media (GTN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

May 07, 2026 — 04:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gray Media Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.05, changing hands as low as $4.43 per share. Gray Media Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Gray Media Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.50 per share, with $6.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.47.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins
 Institutional Holders of XXIA
 Largest Discount Preferreds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Larry Robbins-> Institutional Holders of XXIA-> Largest Discount Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

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