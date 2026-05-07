Gray Media (GTN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gray Media Inc (Symbol: GTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.05, changing hands as low as $4.43 per share. Gray Media Inc shares are currently trading down about 18.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTN's low point in its 52 week range is $3.50 per share, with $6.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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