GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Ragnarok: Twilight MMORPG Mobile Game in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau

GRAVITY launched MMORPG Ragnarok: Twilight in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, featuring new gameplay elements and positive beta feedback.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has announced the official launch of its MMORPG mobile game, Ragnarok: Twilight, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau on July 3, 2025. Developed by its subsidiary GRAVITY Game Vision, the game retains elements from the original Ragnarok Online while introducing new features, such as a hero transformation system and exclusive MVP dungeons, aimed at providing players with a fresh experience. Positive feedback from a closed beta test in May has heightened user anticipation. The game is available for download on platforms like Google Play, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery. GRAVITY expressed its commitment to honoring the support received during the beta phase and encouraged players to participate in launch events celebrating the release.

Potential Positives

Launch of Ragnarok: Twilight marks a significant expansion into the Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau markets, increasing the company's reach and potential revenue streams.

The game introduces innovative features such as a hero transformation system and exclusive MVP dungeons, which may enhance user engagement and attract new players.

Positive feedback from the closed beta test suggests strong interest and approval from the gaming community, potentially leading to a successful game launch.

Gravity's emphasis on nostalgia for longtime fans while integrating fresh features could strengthen customer loyalty and brand appreciation within its established player base.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Ragnarok: Twilight?

Ragnarok: Twilight is a mobile MMORPG game that expands on the classic Ragnarok Online experience.

When was Ragnarok: Twilight launched?

The game was officially launched on July 3, 2025, in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

What unique features does Ragnarok: Twilight offer?

It introduces the first-ever hero transformation system and exclusive MVP dungeons for players.

Where can I download Ragnarok: Twilight?

The game is available for download on Google Play, Apple App Store, and Huawei AppGallery.

How was the reception during the closed beta test?

The game received positive feedback during its closed beta test held in May, increasing anticipation among users.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea , July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched



Ragnarok: Twilight (Chinese Title:





RO





仙境傳說：曙光





)



, an MMORPG Mobile game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.







Ragnarok: Twilight



provides the classic element of the original Ragnarok Online while introducing unique features like the Ragnarok’s first-ever hero transformation system and exclusive MVP dungeons, offering players a fresh experience. The game received positive feedback during its closed beta test (CBT) held in May, further raising anticipation among users. It is available for download through Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery in each respective region.





Gravity stated, "



Ragnarok: Twilight



is a game that evokes nostalgia for longtime fans while offering fresh excitement through innovative features like hero transformation system. We have worked hard to reflect the strong support received during the local CBT, and we invite players to join the various launch events prepared in celebration of the official release."





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Ragnarok: Twilight Google Play Download Page]







https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.rogames.gat&pli=1







[Ragnarok: Twilight Apple App Store Download Page]







https://pse.is/7qjgtr







[Ragnarok: Twilight Huawei AppGallery Download Page]







https://appgallery.huawei.com/app/C113687005







[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Website]









https://rotwilight.gnjoy.hk/









[Ragnarok: Twilight Official Facebook Page]







https://pse.is/7jyd7c







[Ragnarok: Twilight Discord Community]







https://discord.gg/v3ZaCCBXaS







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



