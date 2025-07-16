GRAVITY Co., Ltd. Launches Dragonica Origin MMORPG in Southeast Asia

Gravity's Indonesian subsidiary launched Dragonica Origin, an MMORPG PC game, across ten Southeast Asian regions on July 16, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

GRAVITY Co., Ltd. has launched its MMORPG PC game, Dragonica Origin, in 10 Southeast Asian regions on July 16, 2025, via its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Gravity Game Link. The game features a fantasy world with dynamic side-scrolling combat and unique class-specific skills. Players can download the PC client from the official website. Gravity emphasizes that Dragonica Origin merges the nostalgia of classic online games with engaging gameplay, catering to fans of retro-style gaming. To celebrate the launch, various events have been organized, inviting players to join the festivities.

Potential Positives

Official launch of Dragonica Origin in 10 regions of Southeast Asia expands Gravity's market reach and potential user base.

The game's unique features, such as dynamic side-scrolling combat and nostalgic elements, may attract both new players and fans of classic online gaming.

The company has prepared various events to celebrate the launch, indicating a proactive approach to engage and retain players post-launch.

Potential Negatives

Dragonica Origin, while launched in multiple regions, may face a saturated gaming market in Southeast Asia, potentially limiting its success and player retention.

The focus on a retro-style MMORPG could alienate potential players who prefer more modern gaming experiences, impacting its market appeal.

The press release does not provide any financial performance expectations or projected user engagement metrics, raising concerns about the viability of the game's success.

FAQ

What is Dragonica Origin?

Dragonica Origin is an MMORPG PC game set in a fantasy world with dragons and magic, featuring side-scrolling combat.

When was Dragonica Origin launched?

Dragonica Origin was officially launched on July 16, 2025, in 10 regions of Southeast Asia.

How can players download Dragonica Origin?

Players can download the PC version client from the official Dragonica Origin website.

What makes Dragonica Origin unique?

It features dynamic side-scrolling combat and class-specific comic skills, offering a unique retro-style gaming experience.

Who is the developer of Dragonica Origin?

Dragonica Origin is developed and published by GRAVITY Co., Ltd., known for its popular game Ragnarok Online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GRVY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $GRVY stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that PT Gravity Game Link, Gravity's Indonesia subsidiary, has officially launched



Dragonica Origin



, an MMORPG PC game, in 10 regions of Southeast Asia on July 16, 2025.







Dragonica Origin



is set in a fantasy world filled with dragons and magic, featuring dynamic side-scrolling combat and class-specific comic skill that define its unique play style. It is available for playing by downloading the PC version client from the official website.





Gravity stated, "



Dragonica Origin



combines the nostalgic charm of classic online games with thrilling side-scrolling action, offering players a fresh and engaging experience. We are confident that those seeking for a retro-style game will find great satisfaction. We invite everyone to join the various events we have prepared to celebrate the official launch.”





[Gravity Official Website]







http://www.gravity.co.kr







[Dragonica Origin Official Website]









https://Dragonicaorigin.com









[Dragonica Origin Facebook Page]







https://www.facebook.com/draconicaorigin/







[Dragonica Origin Discord Community]







https://discord.com/invite/3mDJ7GjPBU







About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------





Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit



http://www.gravity.co.kr



.





Contact:





Mr. Heung Gon Kim





Chief Financial Officer





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



kheung@gravity.co.kr







Ms. Jin Lee





Ms. Yujin Oh





IR Unit





Gravity Co., Ltd.





Email:



ir@gravity.co.kr







Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.