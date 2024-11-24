Gratifii’s AGM Success Points to Bright Future

Gratifii Ltd (AU:GTI) has released an update.
Gratifii Limited (ASX: GTI) announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. This positive outcome underscores confidence in Gratifii’s strategies and future direction, as the company continues to innovate in the loyalty and rewards sector for major brands in Australia and New Zealand. Investors may see this as an optimistic sign for the company’s growth trajectory.
