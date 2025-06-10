Graphjet Technology Faces Nasdaq Listing Compliance Issues, Plans Hearing Request

Graphjet Technology faces Nasdaq delisting due to missed financial report filings but plans to appeal the decision.

Graphjet Technology, a developer of innovative technologies for producing graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, announced it is facing delisting from Nasdaq due to delays in filing its financial reports. Specifically, the company received a determination letter from Nasdaq stating it was non-compliant with listing requirements, which led to a denial of its request for continued listing. As a result, trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares will be suspended starting June 13, 2025. However, Graphjet plans to appeal this decision and has requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which will temporarily halt the suspension during the review process. The company emphasizes its commitment to sustainable practices in graphite and graphene production and has provided a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements related to its business outlook and potential risks.

Potential Positives

Graphjet Technology is recognized as an innovative leader in the production of graphene and graphite, utilizing a sustainable process that recycles agricultural waste.

The company has the world's first patented technology to produce graphene and graphite from palm kernel shells, which positions it uniquely in the market.

Graphjet's production methods have the potential to create a significant shift in the global supply chain for graphite and graphene, highlighting its commitment to sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The company has been notified of non-compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, which could significantly impact investor confidence.

Trading of the company's Class A Ordinary Shares is set to be suspended, indicating serious financial or operational issues.

The company has delayed filing key financial reports, raising concerns about its financial transparency and operational management.

FAQ

What recent compliance issue did Graphjet Technology face with Nasdaq?

Graphjet Technology received a notice indicating it was not in compliance due to delays in filing its Annual and Quarterly Reports.

When will trading of Graphjet's shares be suspended?

Trading of Graphjet's Class A Ordinary Shares will be suspended at the opening of business on June 13, 2025.

What steps is Graphjet taking in response to the Nasdaq notice?

The Company intends to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to challenge the suspension of its Common Stock.

What innovative technology does Graphjet specialize in?

Graphjet develops patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, specifically utilizing palm kernel shells.

Where can I find more information about Graphjet Technology?

You can visit Graphjet Technology's official website at https://www.graphjettech.com/ for more information.

$GTI Insider Trading Activity

$GTI insiders have traded $GTI stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUKSES ENGINEERING SDN BHD SURIA has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 27,520,000 shares for an estimated $14,980,075 .

. SWEE GUAN HOO has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,442,991 shares for an estimated $899,614 .

. WONG SING EE DORIS sold 579,900 shares for an estimated $649,488

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $GTI stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Innovative technological leader to oversee all technical, operational, customer support and business development initiatives









KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, today announced that it received a determination letter (“Notice”) on June 4, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) indicating, as a result of (i) the Company’s delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and (ii) the Company’s delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2024, that the Company was not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), that the Company’s request for continued listing on Nasdaq was denied, that trading of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares (the “Common Stock”) will be suspended at the opening of business on June 13, 2025, and that a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the SEC, which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on Nasdaq.





The Company intends to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, and this request will stay the suspension of the Company’s Common Stock for a period of 15 days from the date of the request. In connection with this request, the Company plans to also request a stay of the suspension pending the hearing.





This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.







About Graphjet Technology







Graphjet Technology (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Graphjet competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) Graphjet is beginning the commercialization of its technology and it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Graphjet’s industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Graphjet, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Graphjet; (vi) Graphjet’s ability to develop and manufacture its graphene and graphite products; (vii) Graphjet’s ability to return to and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards; and (viii) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the documents to be filed by Graphjet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Graphjet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Graphjet does not give any assurance that Graphjet will achieve its expectations.







Graphjet Technology Contacts







Investors







GraphjetIR@icrinc.com







Media







GraphjetPR@icrinc.com





