Graphjet Technology CEO Presents Case to Hearing Panel, Commits to Filing Financial Reports by September

Graphjet Technology’s CEO attended a hearing, promising timely filing of financial reports. Nasdaq listing decision pending.

Graphjet Technology, a Malaysian company specializing in the production of graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, announced that CEO Chris Lai presented the company’s case to the Hearing Panel on July 17, 2025. During the hearing, Lai committed to filing the company’s financial reports for the final quarter of 2024 and the first two quarters of 2025 by mid-September 2025. The Hearing Panel is expected to make a decision within two weeks regarding the company's continued listing on Nasdaq, although approval is not guaranteed. Graphjet plans to keep investors informed of any significant updates or changes. Founded in 2019, Graphjet utilizes a patented method to recycle palm kernel shells, aiming to transform the global graphite and graphene supply chain.

Potential Positives

Mr. Chris Lai's commitment to file the Company’s Forms 10Q by mid-September 2025 demonstrates proactive engagement with regulatory requirements, which could enhance investor confidence.

The technology developed by Graphjet to recycle agricultural waste into graphene and graphite positions the Company at the forefront of sustainable production, potentially attracting environmentally conscious investors and partners.

The upcoming decision from the Hearing Panel provides a prompt timeline for investors to expect clarity regarding the Company's continued listing on Nasdaq, indicating a structured approach to compliance.

Potential Negatives

The company faces uncertainty regarding its continued listing on Nasdaq, as there is no assurance that the Hearing Panel will approve it.

The commitment to file Forms 10Q by mid-September 2025 suggests delays in financial reporting, which may raise concerns among investors.

The statement regarding the need for future capital raises indicates potential financial instability or challenges in executing its business plans.

FAQ

What recent event did Graphjet Technology announce?

Graphjet Technology announced that CEO Chris Lai attended a hearing with the Hearing Panel on July 17, 2025.

When will Graphjet file its Forms 10Q?

Graphjet plans to file its Forms 10Q by mid-September 2025.

What is Graphjet's innovative technology?

Graphjet has patented technology to produce graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, specifically palm kernel shells.

What updates can investors expect from Graphjet?

Investors can expect additional press releases for any material developments regarding the company's filings or operations.

What risks should investors consider regarding Graphjet?

Investors should consider the execution risks, capital requirements, and market conditions that may impact Graphjet's future performance.

Full Release





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Graphjet Technology



(“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, announced that Mr. Chris Lai, the CEO/CFO of Graphjet has attended the previously reported hearing with the Hearing Panel on July 17, 2025 and has together with the Company’s attorney presented the Company’s case to the Hearing Panel.





During the hearing, Mr. Chris Lai made a commitment to the Hearing Panel that the Company’s Forms 10Q for the three months ended December 31, 2024, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025 would be filed by the middle of September 2025. The Company will update investors by making an additional press release should there be any material changes to mid-September filing.





The Hearing Panel will review the Company’s presentation, and is expected to return a decision within two weeks. There can be no assurance that the Hearing Panel will approve the Company for continued listing on Nasdaq.





The Company will make additional update press releases from time to time when there is a material development.







About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.







Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit



https://www.graphjettech.com/



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Graphjet competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) Graphjet is beginning the commercialization of its technology and it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Graphjet’s industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Graphjet, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Graphjet; (vi) Graphjet’s ability to develop and manufacture its graphene and graphite products; and (vii) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the documents to be filed by Graphjet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Graphjet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Graphjet does not give any assurance that Graphjet will achieve its expectations.







