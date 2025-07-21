Graphjet Technology Anticipates Arrival of Advanced Equipment to Boost Production Capacity in Malaysia

Graphjet Technology announces new equipment arrival in Malaysia to enhance graphite production capacity and quality, supporting expansion plans.

Graphjet Technology, a company specializing in the production of graphite and graphene from agricultural waste, announced the upcoming arrival of new equipment in Malaysia that will significantly increase its production capacity. The advanced machinery is expected to boost output by about seven times and enhance both the quality and quantity of graphite produced, meeting the stringent standards required for electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors. CEO Chris Lai highlighted that this expansion will enable the company to better satisfy customer demand for eco-friendly graphite and support their revenue generation efforts. Founded in 2019, Graphjet utilizes innovative techniques to recycle palm kernel shells, positioning itself as a leader in sustainable graphite supply.

The arrival of new equipment and machinery will significantly increase production capacity, allowing Graphjet to produce approximately seven times more than before.

Enhanced specifications of the new equipment aim to improve both the quantity and quality of graphite produced, aligning with the stringent requirements of the EV battery and semiconductor markets.

The investment in new machinery indicates a commitment to expansion and modernization, potentially attracting additional customers and business opportunities.

The company's move to begin generating revenue from product sales demonstrates its growth trajectory and may increase confidence among shareholders and investors.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements which highlight risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future performance, indicating a lack of guaranteed success in their expansion and commercialization efforts.

There is a potential issue regarding the need for additional capital to execute business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms, posing a financial risk to the company.

The company is initiating the commercialization of its technology, but it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and revenue, suggesting uncertainty in financial projections.

What is Graphjet Technology known for?

Graphjet Technology is a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene from agricultural waste.

When will the new equipment arrive in Malaysia?

The new equipment and machinery are expected to arrive in Malaysia by the end of the week.

How much more can the new equipment produce?

The new equipment can produce approximately 7 times more than the existing equipment.

What improvements does the new machinery offer?

The new machinery enhances both the quantity and quality of graphite produced, supporting large-scale output.

How does Graphjet contribute to sustainability?

Graphjet utilizes palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product, to create environmentally friendly graphite and graphene.

New York, United States, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Graphjet Technology



(“Graphjet” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:GTI), a leading developer of patented technologies to produce graphite and graphene directly from agricultural waste, is proud to announce that the Company is expecting for new equipment and machineries to arrive in Malaysia by the end of the week.





The purchase of the new equipment and machineries are part of the Company’s wider plan for expansion. The new equipment and machineries can produce approximately 7 times more than the existing equipment and machineries and would be able to expand the capacity and capabilities. The new equipment and machineries have better specifications that would improve the quantity and quality of the graphite produced by Graphjet. It is designed to support large-scale output while maintaining better control over the parameters and processing conditions, a key factor in delivering graphite that meets the stringent requirements of the EV battery and semiconductor.





“Not only does these equipment and machineries increase our production volume, but it also enhances the quality of our products. We are now in a better position to cater to our customers’ requirement and demand for our environmentally friendly graphite. The new equipment and machineries is crucial as we have also begun generating revenue from the sales of our products. We hope that given time, we will be able to repay the faith and confidence that our shareholders and investors have given us” said Chris Lai, the CEO of Graphjet.







About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.







Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit



https://www.graphjettech.com/



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







The information in this press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “aim,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) changes in the markets in which Graphjet competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) the risk that Graphjet will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plans, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (iii) Graphjet is beginning the commercialization of its technology and it may not have an accurate estimate of future capital expenditures and future revenue; (iv) statements regarding Graphjet’s industry and market size; (v) financial condition and performance of Graphjet, including the anticipated benefits, the implied enterprise value, the financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, the products, the expected future performance and market opportunities of Graphjet; (vi) Graphjet’s ability to develop and manufacture its graphene and graphite products; and (vii) those factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the “Risk Factors” section of the documents to be filed by Graphjet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward- looking statements, and while Graphjet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, they assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. Graphjet does not give any assurance that Graphjet will achieve its expectations.







Graphjet Technology Contacts







Investors









ceo.office@graphjettech.com









Media









ceo.office@graphjettech.com









###



