Graphjet Technology achieves breakthroughs with green graphite production

Graphjet Technology (GTI) has achieved key breakthroughs in catalyzing graphitization to produce high quality synthetic graphite with its patented green graphite production technology. “Graphjet’s artificial green graphite, produced from palm-based biomass residues, has been tested by an authoritative third-party agency, resulting in a purity level of 99.99% and a graphitization level of 98.8%, both of which exceed the standards of high-quality graphite,” said Aiden Lee, CEO. “These results verify that our patented technology is mature and reliable and that we are committed to providing industry-leading artificial graphite products to global customers, backed by proven metrics that they can trust. These significant innovations further validate our technology as we position ourselves as the world’s leading supplier of green graphite.” Graphjet’s green graphite technology is the first in the world to produce artificial graphite directly from palm kernel shells, a widely available waste product in Malaysia and Indonesia. Pilot-scale testing has demonstrated that Graphjet’s artificial graphite can achieve purity levels of up to 99.99%, validating the Company’s technology and its ability to effectively compete with all forms of graphite production, including mining and other synthetic graphite operations. In addition to the high purity levels achieved, Graphjet’s production technology boasts a 98.8% graphitization level. The production process of artificial graphite generally involves such steps as raw material mixing, molding, high temperature and high pressure graphitization, and graphite characteristics modifications. A high level of graphitization is key for the Company’s green graphite technology, as high graphitization demonstrates that the composition of the graphite lattice is highly organized and of a uniform crystal structure which results in improved physical and chemical characteristics. Graphite of this quality is a remarkable material for industries and applications such as lithium ion batteries, thermal management, and graphite electrodes, among others.

