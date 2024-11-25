News & Insights

Graphjet receives ISO certifications for graphite, graphene production

November 25, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Graphjet Technology (GTI) announced the Company has received ISO certifications for the manufacturing of graphite and graphene from biomass waste from ARES International, a verification services provider. The scope of the ISO certifications covered the manufacturing of biomass waste to produce artificial graphite and graphene: ISO 14001:2015; ISO 9001:2015; ISO 45001:2018.

