Graphjet receives ISO certifications for graphite, graphene production

Graphjet Technology (GTI) announced the Company has received ISO certifications for the manufacturing of graphite and graphene from biomass waste from ARES International, a verification services provider. The scope of the ISO certifications covered the manufacturing of biomass waste to produce artificial graphite and graphene: ISO 14001:2015; ISO 9001:2015; ISO 45001:2018.

