News & Insights

Stocks

Graphite One Applauds U.S. Mineral Policy Focus

November 13, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Graphite One Resources (TSE:GPH) has released an update.

Graphite One Inc. celebrates Senator Lisa Murkowski’s call for prioritizing mineral policies, which highlights the importance of a U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials. The company is working on creating a comprehensive domestic supply chain, including a manufacturing plant in Ohio and a recycling facility, to reduce U.S. dependency on imported graphite.

For further insights into TSE:GPH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GPHOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.