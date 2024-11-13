Graphite One Applauds U.S. Mineral Policy Focus

Graphite One Resources (TSE:GPH) has released an update.

Graphite One Inc. celebrates Senator Lisa Murkowski’s call for prioritizing mineral policies, which highlights the importance of a U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials. The company is working on creating a comprehensive domestic supply chain, including a manufacturing plant in Ohio and a recycling facility, to reduce U.S. dependency on imported graphite.

