Graphic Packaging Reveals $1.5 Bln Share Repurchase Authorization

May 01, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK), a sustainable consumer packaging company, on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

The new authorization adds to the previous one from July 27, 2023, which still has $365 million remaining.

The Company's Board of Directors had approved a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to $0.11 per share.

In the pre-market trading, Graphic Packaging is 5.10% lesser at $24.02 on the New York Stock Exchange.

