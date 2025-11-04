Markets
Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. Reveals Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

November 04, 2025 — 06:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. (GPK) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $142 million, or $ per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. reported adjusted earnings of $172 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $2.190 billion from $2.216 billion last year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co.. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $142 Mln. vs. $165 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $2.190 Bln vs. $2.216 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.80 to $2.00 Full year revenue guidance: $8.4Bl to$8.6Bl

