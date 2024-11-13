News & Insights

Graph Blockchain Expands into Global Luxury Watch Market

November 13, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Graph Blockchain (TSE:NEWS) has released an update.

New World Solutions’ dialMKT subsidiary has partnered with Bidsquare.com to launch online auctions targeting luxury watch collectors globally. This partnership provides dialMKT access to Bidsquare’s advanced technology platform and a vast network of high-end buyers, aiming to generate revenue through regular auctions. The collaboration seeks to offer a personalized service in the luxury watch market with competitive pricing and transparency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

