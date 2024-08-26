Granite Point Appoints Blake Johnson As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) announced on Monday that Blake Johnson will take on the role of chief financial officer, starting December 1, 2024. Prior to this appointment, Johnson will join the company as Deputy CFO by October 28, 2024.

This transition follows the resignation of current CFO Marcin Urbaszek, who is leaving to pursue a new opportunity with a global financial institution. The company stated that Urbaszek will continue with Granite Point until Johnson officially takes over in December.

Johnson brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance to Granite Point, having previously held the position of Controller and currently serving as Acting Chief Accounting Officer at Two Harbors Investment Corp.

