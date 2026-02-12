Granite Construction Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $52.03 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $41.48 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Granite Construction Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.85 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.2% to $1.165 billion from $977.30 million last year.

Granite Construction Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

