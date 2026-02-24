Granite Construction (GVA) Price Target Increased by 13.61% to 156.67

The average one-year price target for Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) has been revised to $156.67 / share. This is an increase of 13.61% from the prior estimate of $137.90 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $133.32 to a high of $169.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from the latest reported closing price of $136.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Construction. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 14.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GVA is 0.24%, an increase of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 70,011K shares. The put/call ratio of GVA is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,605K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 19.34% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,516K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares , representing a decrease of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 3.28% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,469K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 3.43% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,411K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 23.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,395K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GVA by 11.38% over the last quarter.

