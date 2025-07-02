Grande Group Limited Closes Initial Public Offering, Raises $9.375 Million on Nasdaq

Grande Group Limited closed its IPO, raising approximately $9.375 million by issuing 1,875,000 shares at $5.00 each.

Grande Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based financial services provider, announced the successful closing of its initial public offering (IPO) on July 1, 2025, offering 1,875,000 Class A ordinary shares at $5.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $9.375 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GRAN." The company has also provided underwriters with a 45-day option to purchase an additional 281,250 shares. Proceeds from the offering will be used to enhance its corporate finance advisory services, develop its asset management business, and for general working capital. The offering was led by Cathay Securities, and the registration statement was effective as of June 30, 2025. Investors are encouraged to read the prospectus and be aware of potential risks involved in the offering.

Grande Group Limited successfully closed its initial public offering, raising approximately US$9.375 million, enhancing its financial standing.

The Class A Ordinary Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "GRAN," increasing the company's visibility and access to capital markets.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to strengthen the corporate finance advisory business and develop new services, indicating potential growth and expansion opportunities.

The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, demonstrating investor confidence in the company's market position and business model.

The initial public offering (IPO) closed with a relatively modest gross proceeds of approximately US$9.375 million, which may indicate limited market interest or demand for the company's shares.

The company has granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares, which could suggest that the initial offering may not have fully met expectations in terms of investor appetite.

Forward-looking statements indicate reliance on uncertain market conditions and risks associated with the IPO process, potentially highlighting the company's vulnerability to external factors that could affect future performance.

What is the offering price of Grande Group's Class A ordinary shares?

The offering price for Grande Group's Class A ordinary shares is $5.00 per share.

When did Grande Group start trading on the Nasdaq?

Grande Group began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2025.

How much did Grande Group raise from the initial public offering?

Grande Group raised approximately US$9.375 million from its initial public offering.

What will the proceeds from the IPO be used for?

The proceeds will strengthen corporate finance advisory services, develop asset management, and cover general working capital needs.

Who is the underwriter for Grande Group's IPO?

Cathay Securities, Inc. is the underwriter for Grande Group's initial public offering.

Hong Kong, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRANDE GROUP LIMITED (“GRAN” or the “Company”), a Hong Kong-based financial services provider which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and IPO sponsor services through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,875,000 Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”) at the price of $5.00 per share (the “Offering Price”).





The Class A Ordinary Shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 1, 2025, under the ticker symbol “GRAN.”





The Company received gross proceeds of approximately US$9.375 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 281,250 Class A Ordinary Shares of the Company at the Offering Price, representing 15% of the Class A Ordinary Shares sold in the Offering (the “Over-Allotment Options”).





The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for strengthening the corporate finance advisory business, developing the asset management business, establishing equity capital market services, and general working capital purposes.





The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. Cathay Securities, Inc. acts as the underwriter (the “Underwriter”) for the Offering. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acts as the U.S. securities counsel to the Company. Ogier acts as the British Virgin Islands legal counsel to the Company. Loong & Yeung and David Fong & Co. act as the Hong Kong legal counsels to the Company. WWC, P.C. acts as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company. Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acts the U.S. securities counsel to the Underwriter, in connection with the Offering.





The Offering was conducted pursuant to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-283705) previously filed with, and subsequently declared effective on June 30, 2025 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC on July 1, 2025 and is available on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Alternatively, the copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Cathay Securities, Inc.: 40 Wall St Suite 3600, New York, NY 10005, United States, Attention: Shell Li, or via email at



service@cathaysecurities.com



or telephone at +1 (855) 939-3888.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Grande Group Limited







Through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Grande Capital Limited, Grande Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider which principally engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and IPO sponsor services. Grande Capital Limited is licensed with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“HKSFC”) to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit:





https://grande-capital.com/











Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding its intended use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares in the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Grande Group Limited Investor Relations Contact:





Christensen Advisory





Joanna Quan





Email:



grande.capital@christensencomms.com







Tel: +86-10-5900-1548



