Gran Tierra Energy Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) reported Monday that its fourth-quarter net loss was $34.21 million, compared to prior year's profit of $7.71 million.

Loss per share was $1.04, compared to profit of $0.23 a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $76.17 million, down from $92.96 million in the previous year.

Oil, Natural Gas and NGL sales dropped to $147.29 million from prior year's $154.94 million.

Funds flow from operations was $44.13 million, down from $84.66 million a year earlier.

