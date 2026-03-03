Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. (GTE) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$141.15 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$141.15 million, or -$4.00 per share. This compares with -$34.21 million, or -$1.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $129.93 million from $147.29 million last year.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

