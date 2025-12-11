Gran Tierra Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GTE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSX: GTE.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.23, changing hands as low as $5.42 per share. Gran Tierra Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 13.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.33 per share, with $11.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.52.

