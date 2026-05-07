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Grainger Increases 2026 Guidance

May 07, 2026 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Grainger (GWW) said, for 2026, the company now expects EPS in a range of $44.25 - $46.25, revised from prior guidance range of $42.25 - $44.75. Net sales are now projected in a range of $19.2 - $19.6 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $18.7 - $19.1 billion.

The company reported first quarter earnings of $555 million, or $11.65 per share. This compares with $479 million, or $9.86 per share, last year. Revenue rose 10.1% to $4.742 billion from $4.306 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Grainger shares are up 9.04 percent to $1,276.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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