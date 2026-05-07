Grainger Increases 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Grainger (GWW) said, for 2026, the company now expects EPS in a range of $44.25 - $46.25, revised from prior guidance range of $42.25 - $44.75. Net sales are now projected in a range of $19.2 - $19.6 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $18.7 - $19.1 billion.

The company reported first quarter earnings of $555 million, or $11.65 per share. This compares with $479 million, or $9.86 per share, last year. Revenue rose 10.1% to $4.742 billion from $4.306 billion last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Grainger shares are up 9.04 percent to $1,276.00.

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