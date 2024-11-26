News & Insights

Graincorp Limited Issues New Class A Shares

November 26, 2024 — 08:11 pm EST

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

Graincorp Limited has announced the issuance of 463,143 new Class A ordinary shares, as part of their unquoted equity securities, effective November 22, 2024. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking for opportunities in the agricultural sector. The issuance reflects Graincorp’s ongoing financial strategies to enhance its market position.

