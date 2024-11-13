News & Insights

Graincorp Limited Announces Cessation of Class A Securities

November 13, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Graincorp Limited Class A (AU:GNC) has released an update.

Graincorp Limited has announced the cessation of over 3.1 million of its ordinary fully paid Class A securities following an on-market buy-back. This strategic move is aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The buy-back was completed on November 13, 2024.

